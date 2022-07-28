Russia fines Snapchat owner for data law violation - Ifax

Broken Ethernet cable is seen in front of Russian flag and SnapChat logo in this illustration taken March 11, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Summary Companies This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday fined Snapchat owner (SNAP.N) 1 million roubles ($16,667) for an alleged refusal to localise Russian user data on the country's territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in a simmering dispute that has erupted into a full-on battle since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24. read more

Snap did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 60.0000 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

