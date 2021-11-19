Russia fines tech firm VK for not deleting banned content -Ifax

MOSCOW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined internet company VK 3 million roubles ($40,860) on Friday for not deleting banned content from its social media site Odnoklassniki, the Interfax news agency reported.

Moscow is striving to rein in foreign and domestic social media firms and has issued small fines.

VK was known as Mail.Ru (MAILRq.L) until the internet group announced it was rebranding in October.

($1 = 73.4200 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.