Russia fines Twitter again for not deleting banned content, says court

Twitter logo and a Russian flag are displayed in this illustration picture taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Moscow court on Thursday said it had fined Twitter (TWTR.N) 3 million roubles ($40,920) for failing to delete content Russia deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms.

Russia has slowed down the speed of Twitter since March as a punitive measure for posts containing child pornography, drug abuse information or calls for minors to commit suicide, communications regulator Roskomnadzor has said. read more

Twitter, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, denies allowing its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour.

($1 = 73.3175 roubles)

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

