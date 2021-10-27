Technology
Russia opens case against Apple over App Store payment restrictions
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia has opened an anti-trust case against Apple (AAPL.O) for failing to allow developers to offer customers alternative payment options outside its App Store platform, Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Wednesday.
Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Marrow; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.