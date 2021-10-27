Russia opens case against Apple over App Store payment restrictions

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

MOSCOW, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Russia has opened an anti-trust case against Apple (AAPL.O) for failing to allow developers to offer customers alternative payment options outside its App Store platform, Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Wednesday.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Alexander Marrow; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

