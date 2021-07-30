Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Russia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law

2 minute read
1/2

WhatsApp app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday launched administrative proceedings against Facebook's (FB.O) WhatsApp for what it said was a failure to localise data of Russian users on Russian territory, the Interfax news agency reported.

There was no immediate comment from Facebook.

A day earlier, a Russian court fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google (GOOGL.O) 3 million roubles for violating personal data legislation and registered administrative proceedings against Facebook and Twitter (TWTR.N) for the same offence. read more

The cases are part of a wider spat between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia. read more

WhatsApp could be fined between 1 million and 6 million roubles ($13,700 to $82,250), Interfax reported, citing court documents. A court date has not yet been set.

($1 = 72.9350 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:13 AM UTCAmazon sales growth slows in tame start to Jassy's tenure as CEO

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Thursday said sales growth would slow in the next few quarters as customers venture more outside the home, a tepid start to CEO Andy Jassy's reign after 27 years with Jeff Bezos at the retailer's helm.

TechnologyAs scrutiny mounts, crypto exchange Binance to wind down derivatives in Europe
TechnologyAmazon hit with record EU data privacy fine
TechnologyRussia opens case against WhatsApp for violating personal data law
Technology'Don't want to miss it': Robinhood IPO loyalists stay the course