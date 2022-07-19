1 minute read
Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws
July 19 (Reuters) - Russia's competition authority said on Tuesday that U.S. tech giant Apple is in violation of the country's antitrust laws due to its dominant position in the app store market.
In a statement, the federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an investigation.
