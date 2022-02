Russia tells Google to restrict ads it says contain inaccurate information on casualties

The logo of Russia's state communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, is reflected in a laptop screen showing Google start page, in this picture illustration taken May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday ordered Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google to immediately restrict access to information posted as part of Google Ads that it said contained inaccurate information about casualties sustained by Russian forces and Ukrainian civilians.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said it had sent a letter to Google demanding that the offending materials be removed and said it would block internet resources that publish such information.

Moscow has ramped up efforts to control the narrative playing out in news media and on tech platforms, as Russian missiles have rained down on Ukrainian cities. read more

Reporting by Reuters in Moscow

