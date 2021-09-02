Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app, Ifax reports

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog threatened on Thursday to fine Apple and Google unless they removed an app created by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from their stores, the Interfax news agency reported.

A Russian court declared the jailed opposition politician's movement extremist this summer in a crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections later this month. Navalny's allies want to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

