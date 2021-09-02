Russia threatens to fine Apple, Google unless they remove Navalny app, Ifax reports

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Russia's communications watchdog threatened on Thursday to fine Apple and Google unless they removed an app created by Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from their stores, the Interfax news agency reported.

A Russian court declared the jailed opposition politician's movement extremist this summer in a crackdown ahead of parliamentary elections later this month. Navalny's allies want to use the app to organise a tactical voting campaign.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair

