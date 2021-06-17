Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Russian consumer watchdog bans VyprVPN, Opera VPN services

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian consumer watchdog Roskomnadzor on Thursday effectively banned the use of VyprVPN and Opera VPN services in the country, it said in a statement, describing them as threats.

The watchdog said the services could be used to access illegal content, and only companies using them in "nonstop technological processes" would be able to continue doing so.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 2:43 PM UTCMajor Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Websites of dozens of financial institutions and airlines in Australia and the United States were briefly down on Thursday, in the second major blackout in just over a week caused by a glitch in an important piece of internet infrastructure.

TechnologyGoogle's cloud taps AMD for new service as chip wars heat up
TechnologyIndex publisher MSCI looking at launch of crypto indexes
TechnologyDaimler speeds up shift to electric vehicles, Manager Magazin reports
TechnologyRussian lawmakers vote to force U.S. tech giants to open local offices