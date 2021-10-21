Skip to main content

Technology

Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over lawsuit -report

1 minute read

An advertisement board on RusHydro's JSC Institute Hydroproject building displays a Samsung advertisement in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A Russian court has barred Samsung Electronics from importing and selling 61 models of smartphones in Russia over an intellectual property lawsuit pertaining to its Samsung Pay system, the RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

According to another RIA report, the court ruling has been challenged and has yet to take effect.

The lawsuit filed by a Switzerland-based company claims that Samsung Pay infringes on its electronic payment system patent registered in Russia.

Reporting by Maxim Rodionov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 8:58 AM UTC

Bitcoin hovers below peak, doubts linger over boost from U.S. ETF

Bitcoin hovered on Thursday below its all-time high struck a day earlier after the launch of the first U.S. bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, though J.P. Morgan analysts voiced doubt over its impact on cryptocurrency investment flows.

Technology
In S.Korea, an army of retail investors flocks to YouTube for stock trading advice
Technology
Changing Facebook's name will not deter lawmaker or regulatory scrutiny, experts say
Technology
SAP's cloud business drives quarterly results, raised outlook
Technology
Russian court bars sale of Samsung phones over lawsuit -report