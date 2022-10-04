Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $68,000 over refusal to delete content















MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($68,000) for failing to remove an interview with a Ukrainian political figure, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian authorities said the interview violated Russian laws on the spreading of fake information.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon (AMZN.O), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 59 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











