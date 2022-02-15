Russian court rejects Facebook owner Meta's appeal over $26 mln fine

3D-printed images of logos of Facebook parent Meta Platforms and of Facebook are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), saying the company had 60 days to pay a 2 billion rouble ($26 million) fine over its failure to delete content which Russia deems illegal, the court said.

Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 75.5925 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alex Marrow; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.