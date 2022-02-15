1 minute read
Russian court rejects Facebook owner Meta's appeal over $26 mln fine
MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O), saying the company had 60 days to pay a 2 billion rouble ($26 million) fine over its failure to delete content which Russia deems illegal, the court said.
Meta Platforms did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 75.5925 roubles)
Reporting by Alex Marrow; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely
