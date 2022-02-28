1 minute read
Russian court rejects Google appeal against 7.2 bln rouble fine - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Monday rejected an appeal by Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and upheld a 7.2 billion rouble ($73.39 million) fine over its failure to delete content Russia deems illegal, the Interfax news agency cited the court as saying.
Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
($1 = 98.1000 roubles)
Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Jan Harvey
