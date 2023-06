June 27 (Reuters) - A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), the company behind Google, over 4 billion roubles ($47 million) for failing to pay an earlier fine, Russia's anti-monopoly watchdog said on Tuesday.

The previous fine of over 2 billion roubles was for blocking some YouTube channels.

($1 = 85.0250 roubles)

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey















