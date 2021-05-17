Skip to main content

TechnologyRussian IT firm Softline targeting IPO in autumn 2021 -sources

Russian tech company Softline is planning its initial public offering (IPO) for as soon as this autumn, two financial market sources told Reuters, as Russian firms seek to raise cash for further expansion.

The IT solutions and services provider, which has customers in 55 countries and works with international vendors including Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Google (GOOGL.O), said this month it was considering an IPO, but gave no further details.

Softline told Reuters on Monday: "We shared some of our plans in the release last week, we can't confirm anything beyond that at the moment."

