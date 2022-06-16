1 minute read
Russian lawmaker expects Google to stay in Russia
June 16 (Reuters) - The deputy head of the State Duma parliamentary committee on information policy, Anton Gorelkin, said on Thursday he expected Google (GOOGL.O) would remain in Russia.
Moscow has no intention of blocking YouTube, Gorelkin added.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter
