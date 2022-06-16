Russian lawmaker expects Google to stay in Russia

The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

June 16 (Reuters) - The deputy head of the State Duma parliamentary committee on information policy, Anton Gorelkin, said on Thursday he expected Google (GOOGL.O) would remain in Russia.

Moscow has no intention of blocking YouTube, Gorelkin added.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Mark Potter

