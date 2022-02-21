Russian lender Sberbank, retailer X5 in talks to expand cooperation in e-commerce

A view shows the logo of Sber (Sberbank) at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 5, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Russian lender Sberbank (SBER.MM) and retailer X5 Group are in talks to expand their cooperation on joint projects in e-commerce, cloud technologies and artificial intelligence, the companies said on Monday.

"X5 will primarily focus on the development of instant grocery delivery services, while Perekrestok Vprok, an online hypermarket, might join Sber's e-commerce business and evolve within its ecosystem," Sberbank said.

Reporting by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

