Technology
Russian lender TCS buys Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding (TCSq.L) on Wednesday said it planned to develop Swiss crypto exchange Aximetria as part of its international expansion and would later disclose details of the transaction to buy the bourse.
On its website, Aximetria described itself as a part of TCS Group Holding's international infrastructure.
Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Louise Heavens
