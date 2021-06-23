Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russian security chief says Moscow will cooperate with U.S. against hackers - report

1 minute read

Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov waits for a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) Organizing Committee at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 11, 2019. Pavel Golovkin/Pool via REUTERS/Files

MOSCOW, June 23 (Reuters) - Russia will work together with the United States to locate cyber criminals, the RIA news agency quoted FSB security service chief Alexander Bortnikov as saying on Wednesday.

Bortnikov said the security agency would follow agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden who discussed cybersecurity issues at a summit in Switzerland this month.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

