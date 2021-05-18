Skip to main content

TechnologyRussian spy chief denies SVR was behind Solarwinds cyber attack - BBC

Reuters
1 minute read

The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, U.S., December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) chief denied on Tuesday that his agency was behind the SolarWinds (SWI.N) cyber attack, which led to the compromise of nine U.S. federal agencies and hundreds of private sector companies.

The United States and Britain have both blamed SVR for the attack on SolarWinds.

"The claims are like a bad detective novel," SVR Director Sergei Naryshkin, a close ally of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, told the BBC in Russian.

Asked by the BBC if the SVR was responsible for the SolarWinds attack, Naryshkin quipped that he would be "flattered" if the SVR had been responsible for such an attack but that he could not "claim the creative achievements of others as his own."

Naryshkin suggested that the tactics of the attack were similar to those used by U.S. and British intelligence agencies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 2:49 AM UTCAT&T set to end media voyage with $43 bln Discovery deal

AT&T (T.N), owner of HBO and Warner Bros studios, and Discovery (DISCA.O), home to lifestyle TV networks such as HGTV and TLC, said they will combine their content to form a standalone global entertainment and media business.

TechnologyApple's App Store chief kicks off iPhone maker's defense at Epic Games trial
TechnologyU.S. Senate votes to open debate on China tech bill
TechnologyBolt undercuts rivals in nine-city German e-scooter rollout
TechnologyCalifornia regulator reviews Tesla's self-driving claims