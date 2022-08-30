Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex (YNDX.O) and VK (VKCOq.L) to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some unspecified terms aimed at preserving competition.

Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform and homepage to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet. read more

Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman

