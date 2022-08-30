1 minute read
Russia's anti-monopoly service approves Yandex-VK internet deal
MOSCOW, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Russia's federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) on Tuesday granted approval to technology companies Yandex (YNDX.O) and VK (VKCOq.L) to proceed with an asset-swap deal but with some unspecified terms aimed at preserving competition.
Yandex last week agreed to sell its news aggregator, content platform and homepage to state-controlled VK in a move that is expected to tighten the government's grip on the internet. read more
Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman
