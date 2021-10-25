Skip to main content

Technology

Russia's Delimobil targets over $900 mln valuation in U.S. IPO

1 minute read

A taxi car drives by Delimobil branded vehicles in Moscow, Russia May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Russian car-sharing company Delimobil Holding S.A. said on Monday it would look to raise as much as $240 million in a U.S. initial public offering at a valuation of more than $900 million.

The company plans to sell 20 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) priced between $10 and $12 apiece. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares.

Delimobil was founded in 2015 and is one of Russia's biggest car-sharing providers with a fleet of over 18,000 vehicles in 11 cities. It first announced IPO plans in 2019.

A clutch of companies from the country has gone public this year, clocking the fastest flurry in Russian stock-market listings under the sanctions era that began after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

UBS predicted earlier this year that Russian listing volumes could hit $10 billion this year.

Delimobil's revenue rose to 4.93 billion roubles ($70.65 million) in the six months ended June 30, from 2.25 billion roubles a year earlier.

It expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DMOB".

BofA Securities, Citigroup and VTB Capital are the lead underwriters for the offering.

($1 = 69.7712 roubles)

Reporting by Niket Nishant and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:20 PM UTC

Tesla drives over $1 trillion as investors bet the EV future is now

Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade.

Technology
Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes
Technology
Amazon's Staten Island warehouse workers file petition for union election -NLRB
Technology
Cryptocurrencies post record inflows in latest week -CoinShares data
Technology
U.S. State Department to establish new cyber bureau led by ambassador