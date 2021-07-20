Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Technology

Russia's Mir card payment system connects to Apple Pay

2 minute read
1/2

A smartphone with the Apple Pay logo is placed on a laptop in this illustration taken on July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Russia's card payment system Mir, which was set up in 2015 after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow, is now connected to Apple Pay , the card issuer said on Tuesday.

More than 95 million Mir cards have been issued by Russia's National Card Payment System (NSPK), accounting for about a third of Russia's card market which was previously dominated by international payment systems Visa (V.N) and Mastercard (MA.N).

Mir has been part of Moscow's efforts to develop homegrown financial tools to mirror Western ones, which still operate in Russia, to protect the country in case sanctions are broadened.

Apple Pay began operating in Russia in 2016 and now has more than 20 million users. The service is available to customers at eight banks, including major Russian lenders such as Sberbank (SBER.MM), VTB (VTBR.MM) and Tinkoff (TCSq.L).

"A number of other banks are preparing to connect," NSPK said in a statement to Reuters.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 1:45 PM UTCEU court to rule on Google's $2.8 bln EU antitrust fine on Nov. 10 - sources

Europe's second-top court will rule on Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google's challenge against a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) EU antitrust fine on Nov. 10, the first of a trio of cases, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

TechnologyEXCLUSIVE How Didi's govt relations team navigated myriad regulators, until IPO dustup
TechnologyBitcoin falls below $30,000 for first time in a month
TechnologyU.S. announces new cybersecurity requirements for critical pipeline owners
Technology'Best day ever': billionaire Bezos has successful first space jaunt