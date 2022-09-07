Russia's Wildberries plans to almost double turnover in 2022 - Interfax

An employee of Wildberries online retailer scans a code on a package at a pickup point in Moscow, Russia December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russian e-commerce leader Wildberries plans to nearly double its turnover in 2022, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the company's finance chief.

"Wildberries plans to reach turnover of 1.5 trillion roubles ($24.7 billion) this year," Interfax quoted Vladimir Bakin as saying.

Wildberries's gross merchandise value (GMV) - a measure of transaction volumes and a key industry gauge - jumped 93% to 844 billion roubles in 2021.

Its first-half turnover rose 94% year on year to 628.7 billion roubles.

Wildberries started out as an online platform reselling clothes from the likes of German mail order group Otto and now supplies everything from electronics to kitchenware, its success turning founder Tatyana Bakalchuk into Russia's richest woman.

($1 = 60.6760 roubles)

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

