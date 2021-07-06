Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's Yandex driverless robots to deliver food at U.S. colleges with GrubHub

Yandex.Rover, a driverless robot for delivering hot restaurant meals, is seen at a business district in Moscow, Russia December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Driverless robots will soon deliver food to students on college campuses in the United States after Russian tech giant Yandex (YNDX.O) and online food-ordering company GrubHub (GRUB.VI) agreed a multi-year partnership, Yandex said on Tuesday.

Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers a raft of services, from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery. It began testing autonomous delivery robots in 2019 and already operates at some locations in central Moscow and in Ann Arbor in Michigan.

Yandex did not disclose the financial terms of the partnership.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova

