Russia's Yandex reports revenue jump, return to Q1 profitability

A view shows the headquarters of technology company Yandex in Moscow
The logo of Russian technology giant Yandex is on display at the company's headquarters in Moscow, Russia December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

April 27 (Reuters) - Russian tech giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Thursday reported a 54% jump in first-quarter revenue to 163.3 billion roubles ($2 billion) and a return to profitability after sliding to a net loss in the same period of last year.

Since Russia despatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Yandex - often dubbed "Russia's Google" - has struggled to balance domestic pressure with the interests of its Western investors. Its Dutch-registered holding company plans to divest ownership and control of most of Yandex Group.

Yandex posted adjusted net income of 2.6 billion roubles, but did not provide a comparison due to what it said was the low base effect caused by a one-off 5.9 billion-rouble payment to employees in March 2022.

Yandex last year reported a net loss of 8.1 billion roubles in the first quarter of 2022.

($1 = 81.5500 roubles)

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Marrow Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next