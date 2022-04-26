Russia's Yandex says it has no plans to split up the company

The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

April 26 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Tuesday said it has no plans to split the company up, responding to a media report that had said it was looking to divide into a Russian and international division.

The Meduza media outlet on Tuesday reported, citing sources, that Yandex employees were asking for opportunities to work in other countries and that plans for a new structure abroad were under consideration.

"There are no plans to split up the company," a Yandex spokesperson said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.