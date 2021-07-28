Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia's internet giant Yandex upgrades outlook after strong Q2

The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 28 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Wednesday reported a 34% rise in second-quarter adjusted net income compared with a year ago and raised its 2021 group revenue forecast to between 330 and 340 billion roubles ($4.49-$4.63 billion).

Yandex, which is spending $400-500 million on an e-commerce drive this year to tap into the pandemic-driven surge for online services, said gross merchandise volumes (GMV) for its e-commerce businesses jumped 155% to 35.1 billion roubles year on year.

Yandex services range from advertising to ride-hailing and foodtech. Strong growth in newer business areas, such as e-commerce and food delivery, pushed advertising's share of group revenues below 50% for a second successive quarter.

Adjusted net income stood at 1 billion roubles, while second-quarter revenue was at 81.4 billion roubles, up 70% year-on-year. Yandex had previously expected 2021 revenue to reach 315-330 billion roubles.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were down 13% in the second quarter compared with a year earlier, when pandemic restrictions reduced company earnings and business activity. Yandex said the decline was mainly driven by e-commerce investments.

It said it expected group e-commerce GMV, which encompasses its marketplace Yandex.Market, e-grocery business Yandex.Lavka and a portion of its food delivery service Yandex.Eats, to grow by up to three times in 2021 year-on-year.

Its online advertising business swiftly recovered from a dip during the early stages of COVID-19, with revenue in the second quarter growing 48% to 33.4 billion roubles.

"From a lower base of Q2 2020 as a result of the pandemic, we have seen improved financial performance in our key businesses, including online advertising and ride-hailing," Yandex said in a statement. "We expect the trends to normalize in the following quarters as the low base effect fades."

Yandex's Moscow-listed shares were up 1.1% at 1043 GMT, outperforming the wider market.

($1 = 73.5040 roubles)

Reporting by Alexander Marrow, Anna Rzhevkina and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Katya Golubkova and Barbara Lewis

