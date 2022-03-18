Russia's Yandex in talks to sell news aggregator, content platform Zen

The logo of Russian internet group Yandex is pictured at the company's headquarter in Moscow, Russia October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/

March 18 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Friday said it was exploring options, including divestment, for its news aggregation service and its Yandex.Zen content feed and blogging platform.

Nasdaq-listed Yandex, which is facing potential issues in redeeming convertible bonds over a trading suspension of its shares, said the company wanted to focus on developing its other businesses and products. read more

