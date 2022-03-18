1 minute read
Russia's Yandex in talks to sell news aggregator, content platform Zen
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 18 (Reuters) - Russian internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) on Friday said it was exploring options, including divestment, for its news aggregation service and its Yandex.Zen content feed and blogging platform.
Nasdaq-listed Yandex, which is facing potential issues in redeeming convertible bonds over a trading suspension of its shares, said the company wanted to focus on developing its other businesses and products. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.