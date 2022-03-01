Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

The Salesforce logo is pictured on a building in San Francisco, California, U.S. October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lily Jamali

March 1 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N) on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates, as a pandemic-led shift to hybrid work kept up the strong demand for its cloud-based software.

Shares of the San Francisco, California-based company rose 5.3% in extended trading.

Companies like Salesforce reaped the benefits of the pandemic, with organizations doubling down on their effort for digitization and switch to remote working and learning. The fresh restrictions from the spread of the Omicron variant also added a boost.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Along with demand for its platforms like Customer 360, the recent addition of Slack's workplace app also helped the cloud-based software maker to add users.

Rival Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) in January also reported 26% growth in second-quarter revenue for its biggest segment, which offers cloud services and includes its flagship cloud offering Azure. read more

For 2023, Salesforce expects revenue between $32 billion and $32.1 billion, above expectation of $31.78 billion.

The company's revenue rose 26% to $7.33 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimate of $7.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.