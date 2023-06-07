Salesforce CEO shakes up top ranks, hints at succession plan - Insider















June 6 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) CEO Marc Benioff has made several changes at the business software maker's top ranks and is attempting to bring back executives who left to join rivals such as Amazon and Oracle, news website Insider reported on Tuesday, citing a memo.

Miguel Milano, who moved back from Celonis, has been appointed Salesforce's chief revenue officer, according to the Insider report, which added that Ariel Kelman, previously the chief marketing officer at Amazon Web Services (AMZN.O) and Oracle (ORCL.N), has been named the new CMO.

President and Chief Operating Officer Brian Millham will be taking on a host of new responsibilities, including marketing, employee success and business technology, the memo said.

Salesforce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this year, Salesforce said it plans to cut jobs by 10% and close some offices, after rapid pandemic hiring left it with a bloated workforce amid an economic slowdown.

It has also previously faced pressure from investors such as ValueAct, Inclusive Capital and Starboard Value, which have all separately pushed for better cost control initiatives and improved efficiencies.

The company last month posted an 11% rise in its quarterly revenue, the slowest pace of growth in 13 years.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











