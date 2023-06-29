Salesforce to invest $4 bln in its UK business

The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Salesforce (CRM.N) will invest $4 billion in its UK business in the next five years, the U.S. software company said on Thursday, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling it a "ringing endorsement of our economy."

The company said it was experiencing rapid growth in Britain as companies invest in their digital transformations and artificial intelligence.

"Salesforce’s major investment in its UK business over the next five years is a ringing endorsement of our economy,” Sunak said in the statement released by the NYSE-listed company.

