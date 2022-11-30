Salesforce says Bret Taylor to step down as co-CEO

A logo of Salesforce is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Salesforce Inc (CRM.N) said on Wednesday that Bret Taylor would step down as co-chief executive officer in January and that co-founder Marc Benioff will become the CEO.

The news sent the company's shares down 5% in extended trading as investors shrugged off the annual profit raise.

"After a lot of reflection, I've decided to return to my entrepreneurial roots," said Taylor, who has previously served as chief operating officer and chief product officer of Salesforce.

The San Francisco-based company expects annual adjusted profit per share between $4.92 and $4.94, compared with $4.71 to $4.73 forecast earlier.

A diverse portfolio of products including its Customer 360 platform and the newly acquired workplace messaging app Slack have helped Salesforce attract customers at a time when digital transformation is becoming a priority, even as businesses are bracing for a broader economic downturn.

Revenue for the quarter ended Oct. 31 was $7.84 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $7.82 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The business software maker expects current-quarter revenue to be between $7.93 billion and $8.03 billion.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.40 per share during the third quarter, compared with estimates of $1.21.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks