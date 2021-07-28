Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Samsung Elec Q2 operating profit rises 54% on strong chip prices

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) reported a 54% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.

Operating profit rose to 12.6 trillion won ($10.95 billion) for the quarter ended June from 8.1 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.

That was slightly higher than the company's estimate of 12.5 trillion won earlier this month. read more

($1 = 1,150.2300 won)

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

