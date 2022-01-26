Samsung Elec says chip manufacturing facilities in Xian, China back to normal

A man stands next to a Samsung Electronics "Quantum Dot" SUHD television at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. Picture taken on July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xian, China, have returned to normal operation.

A surge of COVID-19 cases and tough travel curbs in the city had led Samsung last month to temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used to serve the data storage market. read more

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing

