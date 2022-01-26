Technology1 minute read
Samsung Elec says chip manufacturing facilities in Xian, China back to normal
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) said on Wednesday that its semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Xian, China, have returned to normal operation.
A surge of COVID-19 cases and tough travel curbs in the city had led Samsung last month to temporarily adjust operations at its Xian manufacturing facilities for NAND flash memory chips, used to serve the data storage market. read more
Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing
