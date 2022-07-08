Samsung Electro-Mechanics says in talks with Tesla to possibly supply camera modules

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS) said on Friday that it is in talks with Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) to possibly supply camera modules, but that it cannot reveal the deal size or amount at this time.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics will continue to work on advancing and diversifying its camera modules, it added in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Joyce Lee and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

