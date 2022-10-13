Samsung gets one-year exemption from new U.S. chip restrictions on China - WSJ















Oct 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) has been granted a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Department of Commerce granted Samsung authorization to continue receiving chip-making equipment and other items needed to maintain its memory-chip production in China, the newspaper added.

