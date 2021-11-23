Technology
Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 bln chip plant - WSJ
1 minute read
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.
An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.
Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
