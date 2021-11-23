Samsung to pick Taylor, Texas, for its $17 bln chip plant - WSJ

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Files

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) plans to build its $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor, Texas, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

An announcement is expected to come as early as Tuesday, the report said, adding that Texas governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to make an "economic announcement" Tuesday at 5 p.m. local time.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.