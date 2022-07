Samsung reduces site load in Texas plant amid heatwave

A man walks past the logo of Samsung at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

July 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its semiconductor facility in Austin had reduced site load with no impact to its production capabilities, amid a stifling heatwave in Texas.

"We are carefully monitoring the weather conditions and communicating with local authorities, and will adjust our plans accordingly," it said.

