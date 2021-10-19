Skip to main content

Technology

Samsung SDI, Stellantis agree joint electric vehicle battery deal -source

2 minute read
1/2

A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

SEOUL, Oct 19 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co Ltd (006400.KS) and global automaker Stellantis NV (STLA.MI) have agreed to jointly produce electric vehicle (EV) batteries for the North American market, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), already has EV battery plants in South Korea, China and Hungary, which supply customers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Ford Motor (F.N).

"The two companies (Samsung SDI and Stellantis) have struck a MOU (memorandum of understanding) to produce EV batteries for North America," the person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The source spoke of condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

The person said the location of the battery joint venture is under review and will be announced later. In July, Reuters reported Samsung SDI may build a battery plant in the United States, citing a company source. read more

South Korea's Yonhap news agency earlier reported the two companies plan to build a factory in the United States, citing industry sources.

Samsung SDI and Stellantis did not have immediate comment when reached by Reuters.

Stellantis on Monday struck a preliminary deal with battery maker South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES) to produce battery cells and modules for North America.

In July, Reuters reported that Samsung SDI may build a battery plant in the United States, citing a company source.

Shares of Samsung SDI were up 2.6% as of 0300 GMT, versus a 0.6% rise in the KOSPI (.KS11) benchmark index.

Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · October 18, 2021 · 9:58 PM UTC

Apple doubles down on chip strategy with new premium-priced MacBooks

Apple Inc on Monday announced two new MacBook Pro models that run on more powerful in-house chips, furthering its break from previous supplier Intel Corp and showing its strategy for setting its machines apart from the rest of the PC industry.

Technology
Xiaomi to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024 -executive
Technology
Alibaba unveils custom ARM-based server chip for cloud computing data centers
Technology
U.S. bill would stop Big Tech favoring its own products
Technology
U.S. SEC praises equity market structure, absolves short sellers in GameStop report