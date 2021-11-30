Samsung to supply new advanced auto chip to Volkswagen

The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) on Tuesday revealed new auto chips targeting demand for advanced chips in cars, including one mounted in Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) infotainment system developed by LG Electronics (066570.KS).

Demand is rising for "high-tech" automotive chips that can handle more entertainment consumption and increased electrical components in cars, Samsung said in a statement, saying that it plans to actively respond to the growing demand.

The chips, developed by Samsung's logic chip design business System LSI, include a chip enabling 5G-based telecommunications for downloading high-definition video content during transit, and a power management chip for stable electricity supply.

A third chip, an infotainment processor that can control up to four displays and 12 cameras at once, has been mounted in Volkswagen's high-performance computer called In Car Application Server (ICAS) 3.1, developed by LG Electronics' vehicle components business, Samsung said.

Samsung and cross-town rival LG Electronics have both targeted the expansion of the global electric vehicle market and the rapid electrification of cars as opportunities to sell more high-tech chips and sophisticated components, analysts said.

Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Leslie Adler

