Samsung in talks to hike chipmaking prices by up to 20% - Bloomberg

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) is in talks with clients about hiking prices for chip contract manufacturing by up to 20% this year, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The move is part of an industry-wide push to raise prices to cover rising materials and logistics costs, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Samsung did not have an immediate comment.

Samsung Electronics is the world's second-largest chip contract manufacturer, after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) (2330.TW).

TSMC has forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales, saying it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year amid a global chip crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. read more

Samsung said in an earnings call in late April that major customers' demand for its chip contract manufacturing was greater than its available capacity, and it expected the supply shortage to continue. read more

