Samsung unveils new smartwatch interface

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

BARCELONA, June 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) on Monday unveiled its new smartwatch interface at the Mobile World conference, for the operating system it co-developed with Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google.

The One UI Watch interface will come with the new Galaxy Watch for a more seamless experience between the smartwatch and Android smartphones, the company said in a statement.

Activities on the watch will be replicated on linked mobile devices. For example, if an user installs watch-compatible apps on a smartphone, they will be downloaded onto the smartwatch as well.

Later this year, Samsung will introduce a new design tool to make it easier for designers to create new watch faces, it added.

