Skip to main content

TechnologySamsung will attend Barcelona's World Mobile Congress remotely - La Vanguardia

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korean mobile handset manufacturer Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) will not be present at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona next month and will attend remotely because of concerns over covid, newspaper La Vanguardia said on Tuesday.

The 2020 edition of the world's largest mobile telephone industry event, usually held each year in Barcelona in February, was cancelled because of the pandemic and postponed to late June 2021.

World Mobile Congress organisers could not immediately comment and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Technology

Technology · 8:30 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE Foxconn’s iPhone output in India down amid COVID surge-sources

Production of the Apple iPhone 12 (AAPL.O) at a Foxconn (2317.TW) factory in India has slumped by more than 50% because workers infected with COVID-19 have had to leave their posts, two sources told Reuters.

TechnologyDell chief executive sees chip shortage lasting a few years
TechnologyCryptocurrency ethereum hits new record high again; dogecoin slumps
TechnologySKIET shares fall 26% in debut after opening at double IPO price

SK IE Technology Co Ltd (SKIET) (361610.KS) ended its first day of trade down 26.4% from its debut price but still far above its initial public offering (IPO) price, giving the battery material maker a market value of 11 trillion won ($9.83 billion).

TechnologyColonial Pipeline's website down amid cyber attack