SAP co-founder Plattner intends to sell nearly 1.46 mln shares

June 14 (Reuters) - Hasso Plattner, co-founder of German software firm SAP (SAPG.DE), concluded an agreement with a bank, which was not named, to dispose of nearly 1.46 million shares of the company, a disclosure release said on Wednesday.

Plattner, who according to Refinitiv data personally owns a 3.16% stake and a 3.44% stake via his foundation, intends to sell between 40-60% of the amount of shares until December 13 this year.

The target share price will equal the volume-weighted average stock price during the sales period.

