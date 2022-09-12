1 minute read
SAP plans 3.3% price increase as inflation takes toll, Handelsblatt reports
BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - SAP will increase its prices from the turn of the year due to high inflation, the Handelsblatt business daily reported on Monday, citing a letter from the company to customers.
SAP will charge up to 3.3% more for maintenance of software installations, according to the report.
Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray
