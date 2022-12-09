SAP to stop developing new functions for Business ByDesign software -Handelsblatt















BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Software maker SAP (SAPG.DE) will not develop any new functions for its Business ByDesign software for small and medium-sized firms from the second quarter of 2023, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday.

Updates to adhere to legal requirements or close security gaps, for example, will continue to be available without an end date, Handelsblatt reported.

The German software group is also transferring a considerable part of service related to the software to the Indian IT service provider HCL, Handelsblatt reported, citing business and industry sources.

Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.