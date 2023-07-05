SBI Holdings to help Taiwan chipmaker PSMC build plant in Japan

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan's SBI Holdings (8473.T) on Wednesday said it had agreed with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) (6770.TW) to set up a firm that will help the Taiwanese chipmaker establish a factory in Japan.

The Japanese financial firm said in a press release that it would assist in fundraising and planning and would help the chipmaker find a location.

Reporting by Miho Uranaka; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christopher Cushing















