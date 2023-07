July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had asked Coinbase (COIN.O) to stop trading in all cryptocurrencies other than bitcoin prior to suing cryptocurrency platform in June, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing Chief Executive Brian Armstrong.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema

