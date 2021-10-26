Skip to main content

Technology

Security analytics firm Devo Technology valued at $1.5 bln after latest funding

1 minute read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Devo Technology, a security analytics company, said on Tuesday it has raised $250 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion in a funding round led by Silicon Valley venture capital firm TCV.

Devo said it will use the capital raised to enter new markets. The Series E round, which brings the total funds raised by the company to over $400 million, also drew investments from General Atlantic, Eurazeo, Bessemer Venture Partners and Insight Partners, among others.

With companies ramping up their digital footprint, and with the shift to hybrid working, cyber security has become one of the major areas of interest for venture capital firms.

Snyk and Illumio are other companies from the sector that have raised capital at high valuations in recent months.

Goppi Vaddi, general partner at TCV and Gary Reiner, operating partner at General Atlantic will join Devo's board, the company said.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Technology

Technology · 7:45 AM UTC

EU tech rules should curb cloud computing providers, study says

Draft EU rules to curb the power of Amazon , Apple , Alphabet unit Google and Facebook should also tackle providers of cloud computing services for possible anti-competitive practices, a study said on Tuesday.

Technology
Marketmind: Trillion-dollar Tesla
Technology
Japan startup targets supercar users with $700,000 hoverbike
Technology
Nigerian start-ups digitise local food supply chain
Technology
SK Hynix more upbeat than rivals on rising memory-chip demand